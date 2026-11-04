Stray cattle menace turns into a safety hazard in Palampur

The menace of stray cattle in Palampur has assumed alarming proportions, causing concern among residents over public safety and the authorities’ apparent failure to act despite repeated complaints. Nine people have so far been killed by stray animals in Palampur and adjoining areas.

Stray cows and bulls roam freely on roads across the town, including busy markets, residential colonies, highways and link roads. Besides disrupting traffic, they pose a serious threat to motorists and pedestrians, particularly at night and in the early morning when poor visibility increases the risk of accidents.

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Shopkeepers in the main bazaar say cattle occupying roads and footpaths obstruct traffic and inconvenience customers. Motorists are often forced to brake suddenly to avoid hitting the animals, causing snarls and hazardous situations.

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Residents allege that the Municipal Corporation has failed to conduct regular cattle-catching drives despite repeated representations. Public resentment has been aggravated by the continued presence of stray cattle on roads despite a functioning cow sanctuary at Nagri. Locals ask why the facility is not being used effectively.

The situation also points to a lack of coordination among the Municipal Corporation, the Animal Husbandry Department and the district administration. In the absence of a coordinated strategy for catching, transporting and rehabilitating stray animals, the problem continues unabated.

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Residents also allege that some owners abandon unproductive animals on public roads to avoid the cost of keeping them, and that the lack of strict enforcement and penalties lets the practice continue with impunity.

The problem is not limited to road safety. The animals frequently damage public parks, roadside plantations and standing crops in adjoining villages, and their presence around garbage dumps aggravates sanitation problems.

Civil society groups, including KB Ralhan, Co-convener of the NGO People’s Voice, have urged the authorities to take immediate corrective measures. They have demanded regular cattle-catching drives, strict action against owners who abandon animals, better monitoring and effective use of the Nagri cow sanctuary.

Residents warn that continued official apathy could lead to serious road accidents. Palampur, being an important tourist destination, they say, needs a comprehensive and coordinated strategy to ensure safer roads, cleaner surroundings and better civic management.

Palampur SDM OP Yadav said a number of stray cattle had already been impounded and efforts were on to impound the rest.