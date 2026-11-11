Stray cattle, monkey menace force farmers leave agriculture in Kangra

Hundreds of acres of agricultural land in Kangra have been rendered barren as farmers, unable to protect their standing crops from stray cattle and monkeys, have given up cultivation. Despite repeated protests and representations to successive state governments, the menace continues unabated, highlighting the failure of the authorities concerned to find a lasting solution to the problem.

Thousands of stray animals can be seen roaming freely in agricultural fields, residential areas, streets and highways in the state. Besides causing huge losses to farmers, the stray cattle have also emerged as a major threat to road safety. More than 12 farmers of Arla village say that they had been facing the problem for the past five years. Despite repeated complaints, they alleged, no one had come forward to address their grievances.

Navneet Sood, former Joint Director of Agriculture, says that stray cattle and monkeys destroy crops worth Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,000 crore in the state every year. Farmers in Palampur and adjoining areas are forced to guard their crops round the clock, while others have decided to abandon farming altogether rather than continue suffering losses.

Suresh Kumar, a farmer of Sullah, says that farmers had been agitating for the past five years and had submitted several representations, including memorandums to Deputy Commissioners and the Chief Minister as well, but their grievances remained unaddressed. He claims that the stray animal population has increased nearly fourfold over the past three years.

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The government’s failure to tackle the problem is particularly glaring in view of the substantial revenue generated through the cow cess. The state government has reportedly collected more than Rs 100 crore over the past two years by levying a cess of Rs 10 on every bottle of liquor sold in the state.

The primary objective of imposing the cess was to generate funds for the rehabilitation of stray cattle and protect farmers’ standing crops. However, despite a sizeable collection, thousands of animals continue to roam freely, leaving farmers to bear the brunt of the menace.

The problem has also assumed alarming proportions on highways, where stray cattle squatting or moving on busy roads have led to several fatal accidents. Around 12 people have reportedly lost their lives in road accidents involving stray animals, raising serious concerns over the government’s failure to ensure public safety.

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Farmers have questioned the rationale behind the collection of the cow cess from the public when the funds have not been utilised to address the very problem for which it was introduced. With agricultural land increasingly being abandoned, the continuing menace threatens rural livelihoods and the future of farming in the state.