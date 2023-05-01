Stray cattle on Dharamsala roads, commuters irked

The stray cattle menace in Dharamsala city is causing inconvenience to commuters. The civic body had tried to remove stray cattle from the city before the G20 meeting. However, it seems that all the stray cattle are back on the local streets after the summit. The administration should rehabilitate these cattle at the earliest. Ravinder, Dharamsala

Need for proper rainwater drainage system in Shimla

Several houses and shops in the lower Vikasnagar area of Shimla were filled with water after heavy rainfall lashed the city recently. The authorities concerned should find a permanent solution to this problem so that the local residents do not face any inconvenience during or after a rainfall. Kriti, Shimla

Speed breakers become a nuisance

Speed breakers on the Una-Kangra road have become a nightmare for commuters. They are so bumpy that at some places heavy vehicles have to stop on steep slopes to cross them, which in turn leads to long traffic jams. To make the situation worse, speed breakers are not even painted at many places and thus may lead to accidents at night. Sunil, Kangra

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]