Stray cattle on Mandi road a threat to commuters

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 6

Stray cattle can be seen roaming on the Sundernangar-Mandi stretch of the Kiratpur-Manali highway here, increasing the possibility of fatal accidents.

Rajender Mohan, a councillor of the Mandi Municipal Corporation, says speeding vehicles sometimes fatally injure these animals. “An ox was recently injured after it was hit by a speeding vehicle,” he adds.

He says, “Besides the highway, the stray cattle menace has also become a problem in Mandi town where they can be seen roaming around, posing a threat to commuters. Moreover, these animals frequently enter farms and damage crops. So, there is an urgent need to find a solution to this problem.”

Mohan says, “The previous government had constituted a ‘Gauseva Aayog’and started collecting cess on liquor bottles to fund it. We have urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to look into the matter and find a solution to this problem as soon as possible.”

OP Kapoor, president of Mandi Citizens Council, says, “We have raised the issue with the state government as well as with the local MC authorities, but to no avail.”

Mintu Thakur, a taxi driver, says, “The presence of cattle on highways increase the possibility of accidents, especially during the night as many drivers drive vehicles at a high speed on the four-lane Kiratpur-Manali highway.”