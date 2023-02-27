Stray cattle on national highway

Herds of stay cattle can be seen roaming around on the stretch of national highway near Narkanda after every 2-3 km. Besides causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists, they may cause accidents. The authorities concerned should take steps to rehabilitate these cattle. Rajinder, Theog

Construction material on shimla road

Construction material has been lying on a curve of the road connecting Chhota Shimla with the Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass. It has become difficult to turn vehicles at this sharp curve. The contractor concerned should be directed to remove the construction material from the road at the earliest. Dinesh, Shimla

Stray animals pose risk to pedestrians

stray animals have become a cause of concern for residents in many parts of Shimla city. There have been several incidents when they have attacked pedestrians on streets and narrow interior roads. The administration should try to find a solution to resolve the problem of stray animals in the city. Rajeev Sharma, Vikasnagar, Shimla

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]