Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

Stray cattle poses threat to commuters

Stray cattle are a common sight in Mandi town. Many a times, cattle heads can be seen resting in the middle of the roads, posing a threat to commuters, especially motorcyclists, and senior citizens and children. The Municipal Corporation authority must rehabilitate these cattle to Gau Sadans to deal with the menace effectively. — Suresh Kumar, Mandi

Increase HRTC bus frequency on holidays

The frequency of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus services to suburbs is curtailed on Sundays and other holidays as government servants do not commute. But it is causing great inconvenience to employees of the private sector and general public as they have to wait for hours to get a bus. The HRTC should increase the frequency of bus services on holidays to ensure that precious time of the passengers is not wasted in wait of buses. — Ritesh, Jubbarhatti