Stray cattle roaming on NH pose risk

Several abandoned cattle can be seen roaming on the stretch of the national highway from Kotkhai to Jubbal. Besides causing inconvenience to commuters, the presence of these animals also poses a risk of mishaps. The problem becomes worse at night due to low visibility. The authorities should take appropriate steps to rehabilitate these cattle. —Vidya, Theog

rise in Post-diwali AQI worrisome

Even though the level of air quality index (AQI) in Shimla this year was ‘satisfactory’ after Diwali, the fact that it nearly doubled from the last time remains a cause for concern. The pollution control board and other authorities should ensure that people refrain from bursting crackers and keep the air as clean as possible in the state capital. —Devender, Sanjauli

Frequent Traffic jams in Karsog market

Traffic jams have become a routine in the Karsog market. Although the first phase of the construction work on the bypass has been completed, it has not been opened to traffic yet. The department concerned should open the bypass for traffic at the earliest to provide relief to commuters. —Vikrant, Karsog

