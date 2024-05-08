Stray cattle trouble commuters

STRAY cows frequently roam on a narrow road in the Bheuli area under the jurisdiction of the Mandi Municipal Corporation these days, posing a threat to commuters passing through this stretch of the road. The municipal corporation should rehabilitate the stray cattle at a shelter away from the MC area.

Rajesh Kumar, Mandi

Uptick in thefts; more CCTV cameras needed

THE lack of adequate CCTV cameras in and around Parwanoo is causing a spike in incidents of theft and other crimes. The problem is more acute in the areas bordering Haryana. The authorities concerned should install more CCTV cameras in the town to deter criminal elements. Raman, Parwanoo

Low-hanging wires threaten lives

Wires hanging low in the Daisy Bank to Jodha Niwas area here have become a huge problem for locals. Many Internet and power cables hang very low from poles, making it difficult for people to commute on the roads there. If left unattended, these wires can cause serious mishaps. Orders should be given to the companies responsible for the problem to ensure the wires don’t sag. Dimple, Shimla

What our readers say

