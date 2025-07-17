Stray dog bites spark panic in Solan

A sudden spike in dog bite cases has triggered panic across Solan city, with 22 persons reporting injuries since last evening, particularly from the busy Mall Road area. The victims rushed to the Regional Hospital for immediate treatment, prompting public health and municipal authorities to step up efforts to control the situation. In July alone, 174 cases have been reported at the Regional Hospital.

Dr Amit Ranjan Talwar, Medical Superintendent of Regional Hospital, confirmed the unusually high number of dog bite incidents within a short span. He advised the public to immediately wash any bite wounds with running water for at least 15 minutes to minimise the risk of infection. He also emphasised the importance of administering an anti-rabies vaccine within 24 hours, along with anti-rabies serum in cases where the skin has been punctured.

Municipal Corporation (MC) officials, alarmed by the surge, urged residents to report stray dog sightings to enable their vaccination. Mayor Usha Sharma said a state-of-the-art Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre has recently been established near Thodo Ground to address the rising stray dog population through sterilisation and vaccination.

Commissioner Ekta Kapta said Rs 44.99 lakh was spent on setting up the ABC Centre, which includes a fully equipped operation theatre, kennels, kitchen and recovery units. An additional Rs 12.57 lakh was spent on installing modern veterinary equipment. The facility includes a 220 sq metre operation theatre and 20 cages of 180 sq cm each, designated for pre- and post-operative care. Veterinary doctors and nurses from the Animal Husbandry Department will conduct the sterilisation procedures.

This initiative was included in this year’s municipal budget in response to the alarming increase in dog bite cases, which have risen annually. In 2024 alone, 12,377 incidents were reported, compared to 11,690 in 2023 and 10,457 in 2022. Officials stressed that sterilisation is the only lawful and effective method to control the stray dog population, as culling is banned.

Stray dogs often scavenge for food in open waste bins and have occasionally attacked vulnerable sections of society such as children, women and the elderly.