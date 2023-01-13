Stray dog menace has become a cause for concern for residents of Mandi town. It has become unsafe for people, especially children and senior citizens, to go for walks during early morning and late evening hours. There is an urgent need to rehabilitate these stray dogs in view of public safety and convenience. —Mohan, Mandi

Check haphazard construction in Shimla

Considering what is happening in Joshimath, the Shimla MC should ensure that the houses are constructed strictly as per the approved maps. The last decade has seen massive construction on the slopes of the capital city. It can cause a lot of problems in the future. —Nisha, Shimla

Residents seek offices under one roof

Most government offices such as the IPH office, post office, electricity office, etc. are scattered across the block in Panchrukhi. A mini-secretariat building is being constructed in the block. It will provide relief to the common public if these offices are included within the mini-secretariat. —Satish, Panchrukhi

