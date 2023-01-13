Stray dog menace has become a cause for concern for residents of Mandi town. It has become unsafe for people, especially children and senior citizens, to go for walks during early morning and late evening hours. There is an urgent need to rehabilitate these stray dogs in view of public safety and convenience. —Mohan, Mandi
Check haphazard construction in Shimla
Considering what is happening in Joshimath, the Shimla MC should ensure that the houses are constructed strictly as per the approved maps. The last decade has seen massive construction on the slopes of the capital city. It can cause a lot of problems in the future. —Nisha, Shimla
Residents seek offices under one roof
Most government offices such as the IPH office, post office, electricity office, etc. are scattered across the block in Panchrukhi. A mini-secretariat building is being constructed in the block. It will provide relief to the common public if these offices are included within the mini-secretariat. —Satish, Panchrukhi
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...
11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car
Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...
ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days
The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...
Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call
The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels con...