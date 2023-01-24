Stray dog menace

Commuting during late evening hours has become a scary affair near Vikasnagar in Shimla due to the presence of stray dogs. They recently attacked and injured a man in this locality and dispersed only after other residents came to his rescue. The authorities concerned should find a permanent solution to the menace. Naresh Kumar, Shimla

Water shortage in Shimla

Even after dividing Shimla into six zones to streamline water supply during winter season, Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has not been able to provide regular water supply in many areas. The SJPNL should come up with a proper strategy to ensure that residents in all areas of the city get adequate and uninterrupted water. Raj Kumar, Shimla

Garbage littered in Solan wards

Garbage is strewn around in several wards of Solan. Residents should not litter their household garbage in the open and rather make efforts to keep their surroundings clean. The civic body should also take steps for regular garbage collection, waste disposal and sensitise residents. Lata, Solan

What our readers say

