Stray Dog Menace

There are many stray dogs near the Chief Minister’s residence, Oakover. The presence of stray dogs on this road, which people use to walk to the Mall Road and back to Chotta Shimla, is quite unnerving. The authorities concerned should address the issue. —Raman, Shimla

Garbage dumped in open near residential areas

Despite designated garbage collection points in the city, people have been dumping waste in the open near the residential areas. The foul smell emanating from the waste adds to the residents’ woes. It could also lead to the spread of diseases. The MC must take action against such people. —Ruchika Sharma, Devnagar

Poor water supply in city

Poor water supply in the city has become a cause for concern for the residents. Despite a hike in the water tariff this year, the authorities failed to provide water for days on the trot. People in some areas have to wait for as long as 10 days for water. What are the authorities or the private companies concerned doing to address the issue once and for all? —Gautam Kumar, Kangandhar, Shimla

