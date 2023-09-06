Stray dog menace

Stray dogs are causing problems to the residents of Kasumpti. They chase pedestrians, thus posing a threat to them during evening hours. The authorities concerned must act urgently to check the dog meance.

Rahul, Kasumpti

Potholed road

A road leading to the Sanyard ward opposite to the Housing Board Colony in the Mandi Municipal Corporation area is full of potholes. The road needs maintenance for the convenience of commuters, as it can lead to accidents. The Municipal Corporation should repair it without delay.

Rajesh Kumar, Mandi

Choked drains

Choked drains during incessant rain were behind substantial damage caused to infrastructure in Shimla city, as water spilled over and entered houses. The Shimla Municipal Corporation must come up with a comprehensive plan to ensure proper water channeling, especially during the rainy season.

Kavita Negi, Shimla

