Stray dogs have become a major issue in Mandi city. They can be seen sleeping on pedestrian paths as well as roaming in the Indira Market. They pose a threat to commuters, especially children and senior citizens. The Mandi Municipal Corporation should find a solution to deal with the stray dog menace. Raj Kumar, Mandi
Overcrowded buses
With the authorities concerned turning a blind eye, overcrowded buses are plying with impunity in the capital city. It is against traffic norms as overcrowding in small buses poses risk to passengers and pedestrians as well. Sanchit Sharma, Shimla
axe dangerous trees
The state government should ensure that dangerous trees are axed without delay. These trees pose a serious threat to the lives and property of people. Rushab Negi, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback @tribunemail.com
