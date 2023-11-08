Stray dogs have become a major issue in Mandi city. They can be seen sleeping on pedestrian paths as well as roaming in the Indira Market. They pose a threat to commuters, especially children and senior citizens. The Mandi Municipal Corporation should find a solution to deal with the stray dog menace. Raj Kumar, Mandi

Overcrowded buses

With the authorities concerned turning a blind eye, overcrowded buses are plying with impunity in the capital city. It is against traffic norms as overcrowding in small buses poses risk to passengers and pedestrians as well. Sanchit Sharma, Shimla

axe dangerous trees

The state government should ensure that dangerous trees are axed without delay. These trees pose a serious threat to the lives and property of people. Rushab Negi, Shimla

