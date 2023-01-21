Stray dog menace in Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
Stray dog menace
Tourists frequently take Cart Road to go to the Mall Road. However, a pack of stray dogs deters them from crossing the narrow road. The authorities concerned should take steps to rehabilitate stray dogs. Ranjan, Delhi
Kullu, Manali face frequent power cuts
Kullu and Manali towns and their surrounding suburbs are witnessing frequent power cuts amid biting cold. People are dependent on electric heating appliances but are unable to use these. The Power Department should make alternative arrangements such as generators to ensure uninterrupted supply to residents. Vishal, Kullu
Presence of bears scares Shimla village residents
Residents of villages in the Pahal panchayat of Shimla are living under the fear of bears, which are frequenting villages. It is becoming difficult to collect grass and wood and we are also afraid to send our children alone out of house. We request the Forest Department to look into the matter and take appropriate steps to ensure our safety. Raj Negi, Pahal, Shimla
