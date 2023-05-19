There is no respite from stray dog menace in Shimla from the Sabzi Mandi area to the Sadar police station. There have been several incidents when these dogs have attacked passers-by. The authorities concerned should take immediate steps to curb this menace. —Rajiv Negi, Shimla

Damaged roadsides pose risk

roads in many parts of the Kangna Dhar area have rough edges, posing a risk of mishaps. It is causing inconvenience to pedestrians, who face the risk of falling and sustaining injury. Interior roads are already congested and broken roadsides have made the matter worse. The department concerned should address this issue on priority. —Jeevan Kumar, Shimla

Haphazard parking irks commuters

It has become difficult to reach home after work as vehicles are parked on both sides of interior roads. It causes harassment and wastes time of other commuters. Vehicle owners start quarrelling when confronted. —Rahul Bajaj, Shimla

