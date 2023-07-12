Stray dog menace in Shimla

The presence of stray dogs in different parts of Shimla city has become a cause for concern among locals. There have been several incidents of dog bite in the city, creating fear among locals and tourists alike. The Municipal Corporation should take cognisance and take necessary steps to curb the stray dog menace in the state capital. Rohit Thakur, Shimla
Damaged roads worry apple growers
Several roads in the upper Shimla area have suffered massive damages due to the incessant rainfall. Apple season has already begin and the damaged roads in the apple belt can cause problems for the apple growers. The PWD should repair these roads as soon as possible. Prashant, Kotkhai
Landslide breaks water pipes at Panthaghati
Water pipes have been broken due to a landslide at Panthaghati in Shimla, causing inconvenience to the area residents. The city is already facing a water crisis and damaged pipes will worsen the problem. The department concerned should fix these pipes at the earliest. Vijay, Panthaghati, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The TRIBUNe
invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
