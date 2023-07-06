Stray dog menace in Shimla ward

The rising number of stray dogs in the Panthaghati ward of Shimla Municipal Corporation has become a cause for concern for local residents. People coming from other places are scared to cross the streets due to the presence of dogs. The MC should take steps to curb the stray dog menace. Mamta, Panthaghati, shimla
More hostels sought at HP varsity
Himachal Pradesh University does not have adequate hostel accommodation. Thus, many students have to rent rooms, which adds to their financial burden. The university administration should construct more hostels to adjust these students. Anil, Summerhill, Shimla
Frequent power cuts irk residents
Frequent power cuts and the problem of low voltage in the Nadaun area is causing inconvenience to residents as well as businesses. The power department should take immediate measures to resolve the problem and ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity. Rama, Nadaun
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
