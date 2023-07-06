Stray dog menace in Shimla ward

The rising number of stray dogs in the Panthaghati ward of Shimla Municipal Corporation has become a cause for concern for local residents. People coming from other places are scared to cross the streets due to the presence of dogs. The MC should take steps to curb the stray dog menace. Mamta, Panthaghati, shimla

More hostels sought at HP varsity

Himachal Pradesh University does not have adequate hostel accommodation. Thus, many students have to rent rooms, which adds to their financial burden. The university administration should construct more hostels to adjust these students. Anil, Summerhill, Shimla

Frequent power cuts irk residents

Frequent power cuts and the problem of low voltage in the Nadaun area is causing inconvenience to residents as well as businesses. The power department should take immediate measures to resolve the problem and ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity. Rama, Nadaun

