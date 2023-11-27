Stray dog menace on the rise in Palampur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, November 26

Palampur is grappling with the problem of stray dogs. There are about 20,000 stray dogs in Kangra district. Most of the roads, parks and streets have become shelter homes for the stray dogs. In the late hours, herds of stray dogs can be seen around the Nehru Chowk, Ghuggar, old bus stand, Khilrro and Yamani Hotel areas causing inconvenience to the people.

Despite orders of the Supreme Court and the HP High Court, the state authorities have failed to check the problem. The local residents suggest that the state government should start a massive campaign to sterilise the stray dogs not only in Palampur town, but all over the district. The shortage of anti-rabies vaccine in state hospitals has worsened the situation, as many times dog-bite victims have to move from pillar to post to get the vaccine. In the past one year, over 200 persons were bitten by stray dogs in various parts of the district.

Palampur MC Commissioner Ashish Sharma said the matter was already in his notice and the civic body would soon initiate a sterilisation campaign of stray dogs in the town.

