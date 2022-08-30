Stray dogs a nuisance in Dharamsala

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Stray dogs a nuisance
The menace of stray dogs is increasing in many areas of Dharamsala. The number of stray dogs in Civil Lines has increased to such an extent that morning and evening walkers in the area are fearful while going out. The government should take some measures to check the population stray dogs. — Nisha, Dharamsala
Water woes
in villages near Shoghi, the water scheme often becomes non-operational and people get water after several days. The lack of water has forced people to use disposable plates and glasses at home. The Jal Shakti Vibhag should take remedial measures at the earliest. — Manoj, Shoghi
Poor garbage collection
the garbage collection system in Sujanpur seems to have collapsed. There is garbage littered in streets and drains. The drains get choked and the water spills on to the streets, making it difficult for people to walk. The Nagar Panchayat should ensure that the garbage is collected regularly. — Sunila, Sujanpur
