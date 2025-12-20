Stray dogs a serious issue in 16 Palampur MC wards, yet no sterilisation drive launched

The Palampur Municipal Corporation has failed to start a sterilisation drive for stray dogs in the city though it has prepared a project to control their growing population and curb the incidents of dog bites to ensure a safer environment for residents.

The rising number of stray dogs has been a serious issue in the 16 wards of the Municipal Corporation and local residents file complaints about it frequently. The sterilisation programme was expected to be a long-term solution to manage the rising population of stray dogs but it remained confined to files.

Palampur, one of the most picturesque city of the state and popular destination of tourists, is facing an alarming and persistent problem of the unchecked rise in stray dog population. What once were serene streets and parks have been taken over by packs of strays, making residents anxious and visitors uneasy.

From the SSB Chowk and Ghuggar to the old bus stand, Khilrro, and the Yamani Hotel area, herds of stray dogs are seen occupying public spaces, especially during late hours. Locals say that it has become increasingly unsafe to walk on roads at night and vulnerable groups like schoolchildren, women and the elderly face the most risk.

The growing canine population has not only compromised the city’s safety but has also put public health at risk. The residents blame inaction by the municipal authorities for the situation stating that despite clear directives of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and the Supreme Court, no effective measures have been taken to control the problem.

Local people urge the government to launch a sterilisation campaign not only in Palampur but also in other parts of the district to check the rising number of stray dogs.