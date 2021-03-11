Stray dogs cause for concern

Stray dog menace at Rewalsar town in Mandi district has become a cause of concern for tourists as well as local residents. The dogs can be seen lying in the rain shelter which was set up for visitors near the bus stand. The local civic body should find a solution to deal with the issue. — Rajesh, Rewalsar

Haphazard parking causing traffic snarls

Prarking alongside the busy national highway in Una town has become a bane for the commuters and local shopkeepers. The police needs to act against those who park their vehicles on the roadside, causing obstruction to smooth flow of traffic. . — Rajesh, Una

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com