Stray dogs cause for concern

There are a number of stray dogs on the Mall Road in Shimla in the morning when schoolchildren cross the area to reach their schools. In view of their safety, the authorities concerned should rehabilitate these dogs elsewhere. Devender, Shimla

Need for more taxis to Jakhoo temple

Only one HRTC taxi is deployed on the route from The Ridge to the Jakhoo temple. It is insufficient to cater to the huge rush of devotees visiting the Hanuman temple. The HRTC should consider plying more taxis on this route. Reena, Shimla

Sharp curves pose risk

A few curves on the Brockhurst-Vikasnagar road in Shimla are too sharp. Inexperienced drivers find it difficult to negotiate these curves, especially when there are vehicles coming from the other side. Since such curves are prone to mishaps, the authorities concerned should ensure adequate safety measures like anti-crash barriers at these points. Raman, Shimla

