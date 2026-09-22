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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Stray dogs drag toddler for 25 metres in Shimla

Stray dogs drag toddler for 25 metres in Shimla

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:17 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Stray dogs in Shimla. File
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A 20-month-old girl was seriously injured after two stray dogs attacked and dragged her for nearly 25 metres in the Shankli area of Shimla on Sunday evening, triggering outrage among residents over the alleged failure of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) to check the stray dog menace.

The toddler was playing in the courtyard of her house when she moved towards the entry gate. Two stray dogs passing through the area suddenly attacked her, bit her and dragged her towards a nearby jungle. She suffered multiple injuries to her face, back and legs. According to her father, Ramandeep, the dogs dragged the child for about 25 metres and attempted to take her towards the jungle. Her screams alerted neighbours, who rushed to the spot and drove the dogs away by pelting stones, rescuing the girl.

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The injured toddler was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), where she is undergoing treatment.

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The incident has sparked anger among local residents, who accused the SMC of failing to take concrete measures despite repeated complaints about aggressive stray dogs. They demanded that the civic body bear the child’s medical expenses and provide compensation to the family. Residents also sought the immediate capture of aggressive and dangerous dogs and their relocation to safe shelters.

They further demanded action against people who feed stray animals at public places, saying such practices could contribute to the congregation of dogs in residential areas. Shimla Nagrik Sabha president Jagmohan Thakur said the forum had warned the municipal corporation about the growing menace on September 14 and urged it to take concrete and effective measures. “The corporation did not take our warning seriously,” he said.

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Thakur questioned the civic body’s claims regarding the sterilisation of stray dogs and monkeys, saying their population appeared to be increasing despite such measures. He said several dogs had become aggressive and were posing a threat to public safety. “If packs of aggressive dogs are found around schools, Anganwadi centres, hospitals, temples, mosques, bus stands and other public places, necessary action should be taken as per rules while keeping public safety in mind,” he said.

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