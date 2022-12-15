Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Stray dogs menace in Kullu

A large number of dogs are frequently seen in Dhalpur, Sarwari, Akhara Bazaar, Sultanpur and other areas of Kullu town. The increasing number of stray dogs poses a grave threat to school-going children and others. The dogs are also seen chasing vehicles, which can be risky for commuters on two-wheelers. The district administration and the Municipal Council should take appropriate steps to check this menace of stray dogs. Anshul, Kullu

Dogs attack Girl in Shimla

A 15-year-old girl was attacked by stray dogs near Ajivika Bhavan in Shimla on Wednesday. She was taken to the nearby Deen Dyal Upadhyay Zonal Hospital for treatment. It’s not the first incident of dog bite at this location. The MC should take appropriate measures to save people from such incidents. Naresh, Shimla

Muddy water supply near Kasauli

Residents of villages near Kasauli are receiving muddy water from the Jal Shakti Vibhag. This has exposed residents to the risk of water-borne diseases. This shows that the department has little concern for the health of the residents. The administration should take note of the matter and ensure supply of clean water in the area. Kamlesh, Sanawar, Solan

