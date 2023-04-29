Stray dogs occupy stairs in Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Stray dogs occupy stairs

The stairs between Lower and Middle Bazaars are often occupied by stray dogs. One could fall down the stairs if dogs attack or just lunge at passersby. It’s scary to take the stairs when a pack of dogs is occupying them. The Municipal Corporation should remove strays from the stairs. Lokinder, Shimla

Road construction yet to begin

The work on the Ashni-Jeshtha road in the Garsa valley has been hanging fire for the past six years even after the allocation of funds amounting to Rs 4.5 crore. It took four years for the Public Works Department (PWD) to prepare a detailed project report but the NABARD sent it back for rectification of errors. For decades, the locals have been raising the demand for the construction of the road. The government and the PWD should expedite the project work. Trilok Chand, Garsa, Kullu

No check on ngos

Due to lack of regulations, some NGOs are not working for the social welfare but to make money. Many of them have even resorted to blackmailing and extortion. These NGOs are much more interested in publicity rather than doing social service. Some of them collect funds in the name of helping needy patients but provide a little support to them. The government should carry out regular audits of these NGOs. Harsh, Bhuntar, Kullu