Stray dogs to be rehabilitated outside Mandi city: Dy Mayor

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, September 28

Residents of Mandi have asked the civic authorities to find a solution to the rising stray dog population in the city. They have suggested that the Mandi MC should rehabilitate the stray dogs outside the city.

Resident Suresh Kumar, says, “Stray dogs have become a cause for concern. Packs of dogs can be seen roaming in several areas such as Indira Market, Jai Road and Chauhata Bazaar. They occupy pavements, making it risky for pedestrians.”

Commuters say that dogs often chased their motorcycles and cycles. Local residents say that several incidents of stray dogs attacking senior citizens and children have been reported.

OP Kapoor, president of the Citizens Council Mandi, says, “The council has raised the issue with the district administration and the MC authorities several times. Council members recently submitted a memorandum to the MC and the district administration, urging them to find a solution to the menace. So far, no concrete steps have been taken. We have urged the authorities concerned to rehabilitate stray dogs outside the city.”

Mandi Deputy Mayor Virender Bhatt told The Tribune, “To check the growing population of stray dogs, the MC has started a sterilisation drive in the city. The MC will soon start a dog care centre to rehabilitate stray dogs outside the city.”