Streams in spate, highways blocked in Lahaul-Spiti dist

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 8

Heavy rain caused flash floods in water streams in Lahaul and Spiti district, leading to blocking of the Manali-Leh highway, Gramphu-Kaza highway, Manali-Rohtang highway and Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi (SKTT) highway.

Around 200 tourists and local vehicles are stranded on the Manali-Leh highway near Teling Nullah due to blocking of the road. A flash flood in the nullah brought debris on the highway, leading to traffic disruption. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working to restore the traffic movement on the road.

The Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi highway, which connects J&K and Chamba district with Lahaul, is also blocked at Mudgran in Lahaul and Jungle Camp in Chamba district.

During the day, a flash flood was reported in Mudgran Nullah, which flooded the road in the area. Another flash flood occurred in Jungle Camp Nullah, about 5 km away from Tindi toward the Pangi region of Chamba district, leading to the blocking of the highway. A portion of the Gramphu-Kaza highway was damaged around 3 km away from Koksar toward Chatru leading to traffic disruption. Some private vehicles and an HRTC bus headed towards Manali were stranded. The Manali-Rohtang highway was blocked due to a massive landslide at Dorni Mod in the region. Tourists were the worst sufferers due to the disruption of traffic at various places in the region. The BRO is working to restore all blocked highways. The Lahaul-Spiti administration has issued an advisory for the visitors to drive cautiously on the roads in the district. As water streams are in spate due to heavy rain, tourists have been advised to avoid venturing close to water streams. There is a warning of heavy rain till July 10. Mandi district witnessed incessant rain today, but no loss of life or property was reported there.