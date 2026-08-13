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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Street vendors, CITU activists protest against Shimla Municipal Corporation's eviction

Street vendors, CITU activists protest against Shimla Municipal Corporation's eviction

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:42 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Street vendors led by CITU leaders hold a protest n Shimla on Tuesday against the Municipal Corporation’s eviction drive.
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The Street Vendors’ Union, affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office against the eviction drive launched by the Shimla Municipal Corporation and demanded its immediate discontinuation. Hundreds of street vendors participated in the protest amid rainfall, raising slogans against the corporation and reached the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Vijendra Mehra, state president of CITU, stated that thousands of street vendors had been earning their livelihoods in Shimla for several years. “Instead of finding a permanent solution to the problems of these hardworking people, the Municipal Corporation is continuously harassing them and evicting them, in violation of the Street Vendors Act enacted under the Supreme Court’s directions,” he alleged.

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He said that proper space should be provided to street vendors, licensing and vending arrangements be streamlined and their employment security be ensured. He also demanded the full implementation of the Street Vendors Act, 2014, and the cessation of the eviction of street vendors.

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Mehra said that a massive demonstration would be held at the corporation’s office on Thursday to press for their demands. He called upon all street vendors and traders in Shimla to join the demonstration in a large number to strengthen their fight for employment and rights. Mehra warned that if the corporation did not take positive action on their demands, they would intensify their struggle.

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