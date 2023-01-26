Street vendors on Manali footpaths

Street vendors on footpaths in Manali town have become a nuisance for pedestrians. They cover the entire footpath, forcing pedestrians to walk on road. Vehicles parked on the roadside further aggravate the problem. The authorities concerned should find a solution to this problem at the earliest as it increases the risk of accidents. —Ratan, Manali

Garbage woes in Shimla

heaps of garbage have become a common sight near main roads as well as in the interiors of Shimla. The civic body should take note of the problem and ensure regular garbage collection. Besides, the authorities concerned, locals and tourists should also take responsibility for keeping the city clean. —Saumya, Shimla

Residents seek completion of link road

residents of Nohanda panchayat in Kullu district are demanding the completion of the 6-km link road from Gushaini to Tindar in Banjar subdivision. The contractor has constructed a 5.5-km road. The Public Works Department should direct the contractor to complete the remaining 0.5-km stretch as well. —Ramesh Chand, Nohanda, Kullu

