Street vendors protest in Dharamsala, allege illegal eviction by MC

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 29

The Street Vendors Association of Dharamsala today protested here, alleging illegal eviction by the local Municipal Corporation.

The association also submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal. It alleged that the Dharamsala civic body had violated provisions of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, while evicting them.

Removing encroachers I have not issued any orders for evicting street vendors. But, encroachers on drains and govt properties cannot be categorised as street vendors and the law is quite clear on that. —Anurag Chander Sharma, municipal commissioner, dharamsala

Office-bearers of the association said the state government had notified the rules for implementing the Street Vendors Act in 2016. Under the rules, it was the duty of the officials governing the urban local bodies to identify vending zones in their city. Facilities were to be provided to street vendors in these vending zones under the National Urban Livelihood Mission.

The Street Vendors Association said the Union Government was providing ample funds under various schemes for the welfare and regulation of street vendors. But the state government had failed to avail benefits under these schemes, it added.

“Under the rules of the Street Vendors Act, as notified by the state government, an urban civic body can charge a maximum of Rs 1,200 per month from street vendors. However, the Dharamsala MC is charging Rs 1,500 per month from the street vendors,” alleged the protestors. They added that the actions of the Dharamsala MC were threatening their livelihood.