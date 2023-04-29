Street vendors protest outside Mandi MC office, demand identity cards, licences

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 28

The Street Vendors Union held a protest march outside the office of the Mandi Municipal Corporation (MC) here today in support of their long-pending demands. CITU leader Bhupender Singh and union president Surender Kumar led the march.

Bhupender said that the MC did not issue identity cards and licences to street vendors to sell goods at designated places in the city. He added, “Two years have passed since the Mandi MC was formed but street vendors are still awaiting identity cards and licences.”

He said, “After the inclusion of new areas in the MC jurisdiction, no survey has been conducted to ascertain how many street vendors are working there to earn their livelihood.”

Bhupinder said, “Vendors are demanding a new market where they can sell goods without any hassle. At present, the MC authorities remove them from one place or the other and impose fine on them whenever they are caught selling goods on the streets of Mandi city.”

He said, “We submitted a memorandum to the MC urging it to issue identity cards and licences to street vendors within 10 days. We also pressed for a survey in newly merged areas of the MC to know the number of street vendors and setting up a vending market to rehabilitate them at one place.”