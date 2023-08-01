Street vendors seek action against Mandi MC official

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 31

The Street Vendors Union held a protest march here today. They demanded action against an official of Mandi Municipal Corporation, who had assaulted a woman vendor and her mentally challenged son on July 27.

Praveen Kumar, general secretary of the union, said, “We have submitted a memorandum to the MC Commissioner and Superintendent of Police and urged them to take strict action against the official for the offence he had committed. He said the union would intensify its protest if the authorities concerned failed to take action against the accused official under law. A case was already registered at the Mandi police station.

#Mandi