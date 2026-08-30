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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Street vendors stage protest against civic body’s eviction drive in Shimla

Street vendors stage protest against civic body’s eviction drive in Shimla

As part of the protest, hundreds of street vendors gathered in the Lower and Middle Bazaars of the city and set up their stalls

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Navneet Rathore
Shimla, Updated At : 01:59 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Street vendors argue with the police in Shimla. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
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The Street Vendors Union, affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), staged a protest here today against the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) over its ongoing eviction drive. The union demanded that the civic body immediately stop the drive.

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As part of the protest, hundreds of street vendors gathered in the Lower and Middle Bazaars of the city and set up their stalls. The protesters also engaged in a heated argument with the police during the demonstration.

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Addressing the protesters, Pawan, president of the Street Vendors Union, said, “As per the Constitution, every individual has the right to earn a livelihood. We want the corporation to provide us alternative spaces in areas where our livelihood is not affected.”

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He said the corporation was instead allotting spaces where there was little scope for business and very low footfall. “We want the civic body to protect our livelihoods and provide us spaces where our day-to-day business is not affected,” he said. Pawan said the union would continue its movement until its issues were resolved.

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