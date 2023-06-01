Streetlights defunct in most Shimla MC wards

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 31

Streetlights installed in a majority of the wards in the city have been lying dysfunctional for a long time for the want of repair. The issue was raised by ward councillors during the first House meeting of the Shimla Municipal Corporation yesterday.

The councillors said streetlights in their respective wards had been lying defunct for a long time and no efforts were made by the MC or the Power Department to make them operational again. They rued that the matter was brought to the notice of the MC officials on a number of occasions, but to no avail.

When asked about the status, officials of the Power Department said their job was to provide connections and install poles, which they had done. The responsibility of the repair work or replacement of streetlights lie with the MC.

Officials of the MC, however, said the civic body had the required equipment for the repair of streetlights and the work on the same would be started soon.

During the previous term of the Shimla MC, it was decided to install 1,000 streetlights in the city, but later no concrete steps were taken to materialise the same. The Power Department had erected 500 poles, but streetlights were not installed. No efforts were made to repair the streetlights lying dysfunctional for a long time.

“In the absence of streetlights, commuting during late evening and night hours became a risky affair as people become vulnerable to theft and other crimes by miscreants, who lurk and often take advantage of the dark. Moreover, stray dogs and animals roaming freely, especially on interior roads, also become a major threat when there is no light,” said a councillor.