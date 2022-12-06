Streetlights in Hamirpur out of order for 8 months

Hamirpur, December 5
People of the town face inconvenience after sunset as the company, which has been awarded the contract, has failed to maintain streetlights for the past eight months.
The local Municipal Committee (MC) was adopted under the Atal Jyoti Yojana of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The scheme provides solar LED lights in areas that don’t have adequate power coverage. Yet, LED lights in the town are power-operated and most of the streetlights are out of order.
According to sources, over 550 streetlights, including high-mast lights installed at important road intersections, are out of order in the town.
The MC had awarded the contract to maintain streetlights to Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) in 2016. The firm has been promoted by the Union Ministry of Power as a joint venture of four public-sector undertakings – NTPC Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, REC Ltd and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
The EESL had further outsourced the contract to EON Company, which has now pulled out following an alleged delay in payment.
MC president Monoj Minhas said the civic body had paid over Rs 4 core to the EESL in the past six years. It had also paid Rs 16 lakh recently for restoring faulty streetlights, but the EESL was not responding to their requests. He said the MC had placed order to replace 240 lights but the firm had sent only 140 lights, which were defective. He added that the company had assured the MC that it would send working lights within a week, but did not honour its commitment.
