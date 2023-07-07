Streetlights lying defunct

streetlights in many areas of Shimla city are lying defunct, causing inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians in the late evening hours. It also increases the risk of crime as miscreants can take advantage of the darkness. The MC should either repair or replace these streetlights. Garima Sharma, Shimla

Stray animals feed on garbage

Garbage is often lying at the designated collection points for a long time. Stray animals like dogs, oxen and monkeys usually feed on the trash during the day. Besides the foul smell emanating from the waste, these animals also pose a risk to passersby. The local civic body should address this problem. Amit Singh, Shimla

Monsoon hits water supply

Water supply in the city has been adversely affected in the last one week. Residents in some areas have not received supply of water for the last six days. The authorities concerned are well aware of the problem of silt accumulation at water sources during the monsoon. Yet they had not taken any steps to mitigate the problem. Sanchita Negi, Kasumpti, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]