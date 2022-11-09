Streetlights remain on during day

The solar-powered high-mast lights in Panthaghati are at times lit throughout the day. It’s a sheer wastage of precious energy. People looking after the functioning of the lights should be alert and switch it off during the day.
Ved, Panthaghati
NH work leads to water woes
Over 100 families in Sarkaghat are facing water woes for the past few days. During the construction of a highway, some water pipes were broken but neither the contractor nor the officials of the PWD or the Jal Shakti Vibhag are taking any measures, forcing people to drink untreated water from natural resources.
Bharti, Sarkaghat
Demand to construct bridge
The proposed bridge at Solang village in Manali is hanging fire for the past many years. In the absence of the bridge, visitors to the village face a lot of problems, especially during the monsoon. The government should consider completing the bridge at the earliest. Ranbir, Manali
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
