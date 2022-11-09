Streetlights remain on during day

The solar-powered high-mast lights in Panthaghati are at times lit throughout the day. It’s a sheer wastage of precious energy. People looking after the functioning of the lights should be alert and switch it off during the day.

Ved, Panthaghati

NH work leads to water woes

Over 100 families in Sarkaghat are facing water woes for the past few days. During the construction of a highway, some water pipes were broken but neither the contractor nor the officials of the PWD or the Jal Shakti Vibhag are taking any measures, forcing people to drink untreated water from natural resources.

Bharti, Sarkaghat

Demand to construct bridge

The proposed bridge at Solang village in Manali is hanging fire for the past many years. In the absence of the bridge, visitors to the village face a lot of problems, especially during the monsoon. The government should consider completing the bridge at the earliest. Ranbir, Manali

