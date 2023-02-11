Strengthen BJP in district: Prem Kumar Dhumal to party men

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 10

Introspection is needed to overcome failures and to prepare for the future tasks, said former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal while addressing a BJP meeting here today. He said that workers should not be demoralized from the results of Assembly elections but start working with added energy to strengthen BJP in the district. He said that commitment and dedication by one and all was needed to restore BJP glory.

Dhumal said that workers and leaders of the party should sink personal differences and take programmes and policies of the party to people. There were many reasons for the poor result of Assembly elections. It was unfortunate that trusted workers had betrayed and worked against the party. Dhumal said that the next target was Lok Sabha election. Prime Minister Nerandra Modi had worked hard to restore glory of the country at the global stage.

Huge development had taken place in Hamirpur parliamentary constituency like laying of rail line to Una and then extending it to Amb-Andora. Now the rail line to Bilaspur is nearing completion. It would prove a milestone in the development and economic growth of the area.

A number of institutions of higher education have been set up by the government. These include AIIMS, hydro engineering college and an IIIT at Una, he said.