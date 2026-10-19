Strengthen existing administrative units before creating new dists, says Anurag

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur today said creating new districts solely for political gains was inappropriate, stressing that adequate financial resources, staff and infrastructure must be ensured before any such decision.

He was interacting with the media on the sidelines of a sports event at Bachat Bhawan in Hamirpur.

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Thakur said several existing blocks and subdivisions lacked adequate facilities and stressed that strengthening the existing administrative system should be the priority. He said any expansion of administrative units must aim to improve public convenience and ensure better delivery of services.

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Reacting to the ongoing protests in Delhi, Thakur alleged that certain political forces were attempting to oust the Modi-led Central Government by blaming the Election Commission for their electoral defeats. He claimed that forces seeking to weaken the country politically and economically were also behind these movements.

Earlier, Thakur, a former Union Sports Minister, distributed sports kits among 385 athletes at the ‘Khelega Himachal, Khilega Himachal’ event. Organised under the aegis of the Nehru Yuva Kendra, the programme aimed to encourage youth participation in sports, improve sports infrastructure in rural areas and promote a healthy lifestyle free from substance abuse.