Strengthen power board, union urges CM

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, August 14

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) Employees’ Union

submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur demanding his intervention in strengthening the Board while keeping in mind the interest of electricity consumers of the state. The memo was submitted by Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania.

Pawan Mohal, senior vice-president, HPSEBL, said that the Board had been facing acute

shortage of employees for the past several years as over 7,500 posts were

lying vacant. This had affected the smooth functioning of the state’s Electricity Board.

He lamented that the HPSEBL was facing a financial crunch forcing it to take bank loans for disbursal of salary to the staff and pension to the retired employees.

“The union in its memorandum has urged for the implementation of the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) in the HPSEBL as per the directions of the Central Government,” he stated.

After the scheme is implemented, the Board will get a grant of Rs 2,890 crore that will improve the financial status of the HPSEBL.

The union has also demanded an amount on quarterly basis in aid to the HPSEBL in lieu of subsidy being provided to the consumers.