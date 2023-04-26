 Strengthening BJP at booth level priority: Bindal : The Tribune India

The Tribune INTERVIEW:

Strengthening BJP at booth level priority: Bindal

The 10 guarantees given by the Congress tilted the scales in its favour in the elections but now it is crying hoarse over the state’s poor finances.

Strengthening BJP at booth level priority: Bindal

Rajeev Bindal, Himachal bjp president



Rajeev Bindal, newly appointed state BJP president, says that the nation needs the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He shares his plans for galvanising BJP workers for the upcoming parliamentary elections in an interview with Pratibha Chauhan.

You have been appointed the BJP president at a time when the Lok Sabha elections are approaching. How do you plan to gear up the party cadre?

I have been appointed keeping in view the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. One thing is very clear that not only the BJP but also the nation needs the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moreover, Modi’s special affinity with Himachal has ensured free flow of funds under Central schemes even after the Congress formed government. I assure people that though the Congress is in power, the BJP will rise above political considerations in protecting the state’s rights. My immediate task will be to galvanise the party cadre into the election mode and strengthen the BJP at the booth level.

What are the BJP’s prospects in the Shimla Municipal Corporation poll?

It will be inappropriate to link my appointment to the Shimla Municipal Corporation poll. I have been appointed as per the party norms after Suresh Kashyap resigned from the post.

Suresh Kashyap and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had already decided the team and the campaign for the municipal corporation elections and I was part of the process. I can say with surety that the BJP’s campaign has picked up well. People are willing to listen to the BJP though it lost the Vidhan Sabha elections.

What do you think were the major reasons for the BJP’s defeat in the 2022 Assembly elections?

The 10 guarantees given by the Congress tilted the scales in its favour. The promises to restore the old pension scheme and pay Rs 1,500 as monthly allowance to women led to a swing of four per cent votes, leading to the Congress’ victory. The state BJP also wanted to promise the old pension scheme like the Congress did but our central leadership made it amply clear to us that it should be done only if Himachal’s financial health permits.

The Congress knew that it would be tough to implement promises but it still gave 10 guarantees in desperation to return to power. In fact, Rs 1,500 was transferred to the bank accounts of some women.

Is the state BJP plagued with factionalism?

It is mere speculation and I dismiss it. In the BJP, every leader has a defined role, which keeps changing with time. All our leaders like Shanta Kumar, Prem Kumar Dhumal and Jai Ram Thakur are known for their contributions. Nadda ji is heading the party at the national level while Anurag Thakur has his own image. We all work unitedly, as per the duties assigned to us.

How do you rate the performance of the Congress government?

Normally, one will take at least a year before assessing the performance of any government. The Congress had promised to fulfil all 10 guarantees in the first Cabinet meeting but now it is crying hoarse over the state’s poor financial health and the coffers being empty.

The Congress government is making excuses to hide its failure to honour the promises made to people. The decision to denotify institutions opened by the BJP government is totally wrong.  

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

