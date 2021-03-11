Strengthening BJP at booth level: Tandon

Solan, April 30
BJP state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon has said that they are strengthening the party organisation at the booth level to accomplish the Mission Repeat 2022. He visited various mandals, including Nahan and Pacchad, during his two-day visit to Sirmaur district last evening.
“Various programmes are running successfully in all 7,792 booths of the state. I would like to mention the ‘Man ki Baat’ programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which the party workers listen to in all booths on the last Sunday of every month,” said Tandon.
He lauded the performance of the state government under the leadership of Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. He said, “If you want to understand the effectiveness of a double-engine government, it is in Himachal. Our Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken care of all sections of society”.
Tandon said, “Himachal is a leading example in sectors like education and health. The schemes like Ayushman Bharat and HimCare are being discussed internationally for their successful implementation”. He claimed that the BJP was heading towards accomplishing the Mission Repeat.
State BJP president Suresh Kashyap, who accompanied Tandon, said that the Central Government would soon fulfil the demand of the Hatte community for inclusion in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). He expressed hope that the Central Government would soon issue an ordinance or bring a Bill during the monsoon session of Parliament to grant the ST status to Hatte community. MLAs Reena Kashyap and Rajeev Bindal were present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull