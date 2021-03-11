Strengthening BJP at booth level: Tandon

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 30

BJP state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon has said that they are strengthening the party organisation at the booth level to accomplish the Mission Repeat 2022. He visited various mandals, including Nahan and Pacchad, during his two-day visit to Sirmaur district last evening.

“Various programmes are running successfully in all 7,792 booths of the state. I would like to mention the ‘Man ki Baat’ programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which the party workers listen to in all booths on the last Sunday of every month,” said Tandon.

He lauded the performance of the state government under the leadership of Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. He said, “If you want to understand the effectiveness of a double-engine government, it is in Himachal. Our Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken care of all sections of society”.

Tandon said, “Himachal is a leading example in sectors like education and health. The schemes like Ayushman Bharat and HimCare are being discussed internationally for their successful implementation”. He claimed that the BJP was heading towards accomplishing the Mission Repeat.

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap, who accompanied Tandon, said that the Central Government would soon fulfil the demand of the Hatte community for inclusion in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). He expressed hope that the Central Government would soon issue an ordinance or bring a Bill during the monsoon session of Parliament to grant the ST status to Hatte community. MLAs Reena Kashyap and Rajeev Bindal were present.