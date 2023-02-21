Chamba: Stress laid on early detection of TB

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 20

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, at its special review meeting held under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), reviewed the TB case notification and other indicators to improve the outcome of every patient in the district.

The meeting was presided over by District Health Officer Dr Jalam Singh Bhardwaj here today.

Of them, 90 are being given free nutritional support by 74 ‘Nikshay Mitras’.

Dr Bhardwaj stressed on the early detection of TB cases in each block, directed all health block medical officers to monitor their complete treatment and ensure that all patients in the district were paid under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana on time.

District Tuberculosis Officer Dr Harit Puri said of 671 TB patients being treated in the district, 90 were being given free nutritional support by 74 ‘Nikshay Mitras’.

He said any person could register on the Nikshay portal and provide nutritional support to TB patients for one to three years, so that they remain healthy after taking medicines and thereby reduce the chances of getting the disease again.

District Ayurvedic Medical Officer Dr Kiran said the Ayush Department would provide free nutritional support to five patients coming under the Pukhri health block of the district.