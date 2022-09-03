Strict action for leaving cattle on streets: Kullu DC

Our Correspondent

KULLU, SEPTEMBER 2

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said that it was a sin to abandon cattle on the roads. Strict action would be taken if any person was found leaving his livestock in destitution.

In a meeting organized regarding the operation and arrangement of gau sadans here today, he said that at present about 750 destitute animals were roaming on the roads between Manali and Bhuntar. He directed the Urban Local Bodies and village panchayats to provide shelter to these animals in gau sadans. He said that there was always a possibility of road accidents due to stray animals and these helpless animals die or get injured.

Deputy Director Animal Husbandry Dr Vishal Sharma apprised that there were 11 gau sadans in the district which have the capacity to keep 1,544 animals. He said that at present there were about 220 animals in them. Gau sadan operators had released many cattle in pastures during summer and rainy season.

The cattle will be brought back to the gau sadans before the snow or winters.

The DC said a cow sanctuary was being built in about 36 bighas of land in Bahang of Manali at a cost of 1.76 crores. The government has released an amount of Rs 1 crore for this. He directed the Tehsildar for the demarcation of this land and the department concerned to take up the matter of shifting the power lines on this land with the electricity board.

#Kullu #Manali