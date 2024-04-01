Strict vigil being kept to curb paid news, says DEO

Mandi, March 31
Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Apoorv Devgan said during the imposition of model code of conduct, political articles published, broadcast or viral in print and electronic media, and social media were being monitored strictly for suspicious cases of advertisements and paid news. He was presiding over a meeting of the District Level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee constituted for the Lok Sabha polls here yesterday.
The DC said the committee was also checking that the advertisement published in print media has been published only with the permission or knowledge of the candidate. He said if any publisher published an advertisement without permission, then strict action would be taken against the publisher.
