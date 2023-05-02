Strictly comply with ban on transfers: Himachal Govt

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, May 1

The government today issued orders for strict compliance of the ban on transfers of government employees and enforcing rotational transfer of those serving in border areas after completion of three year tenure.

The Department of Personnel today shot off a letter to all the Secretaries, head of departments, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners, directing them to strictly adhere to the general ban on transfers, imposed on May 9, 2022 except in certain circumstances and that too with the approval of the Chief Minister. “As the ban on transfers continues, no transfers or adjustments of employees in any department, board or corporation may be ordered,” the order read.

The Personnel Department has also issued a letter with regard to transfer of employees posted in the border areas, who do not want that their posting is changed. “The employees posted in border areas who have completed their tenure, normally of three years, must be transferred out,” the order said.

“It has been noticed that sincere efforts are not being made by the departments concerned to post the employees in border areas as per provisions of the Comprehensive Guiding Principles 2013 on rotation basis,” the order from the Personnel Department reads.

Even though Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has been averse to ordering large-scale transfers after change of regime, which has been the tradition in the past, government employees have been making a beeline to the secretariat here to get a choice posting. Despite pressure from party workers and supporters, the Chief Minister has not allowed large-scale transfers so far.

The order has specifically mentioned that transfers can be ordered only with the approval of the Chief Minister through the minister concerned. “As per para 8 of the policy the transfer can be ordered with the approval of the CM only to fill up vacancy in the tribal, difficult and hard areas,” is one of the condition for ordering a transfer during the ban period.

The other situation in which a transfer can be ordered is to fill vacancies arising out of retirements, promotion or creation of new posts. Transfers can also be ordered in case of disciplinary matters, vigilance cases or criminal inquiry. An exception in ordering a transfer can be made in cases involving administrative grounds and exigencies, the order reads.

What The order says