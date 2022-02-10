Strike against HRTC cabs opposed

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 9

The Citizens Council here has urged Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary to deal with an Auto Union sternly, which is opposing ‘Ride with Pride’ taxi service provided by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation on the periphery of the town.

OP Kapoor, president of the Citizens Council, said, “We oppose the Auto Union strike and their arm-twisting tactics. We urge the Deputy Commissioner to deal with the union sternly.”

“The ‘Ride with Pride’ service is a boon for society as private auto drivers charge a hefty amount from passengers within the town. We urge the government to increase their number,” he said. —