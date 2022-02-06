Strike threat, Himachal minister asks contractors not to stop snow-clearing

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 5

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj today appealed to Public Works Department (PWD) contractors not to stop the work of snow clearance and development projects in this hour of crisis.

The minister said the state government would ensure that the problems faced by them would be resolved soon.

The minister said he had discussed the problems being faced by contractors with officers concerned.

“They have been directed to resolve these at the earliest,” he stated.

The Public Works Department Contractors Association has warned the government that

they would resort to a statewide strike from February 7 to 22.

They have threatened not to provide machinery for snow clearance work and boycott all tenders and negotiations.

Association members stated that despite repeated requests to the state authorities, problems were being faced by them in transporting mined material from one place to another in the absence of transit forms.

Bhardwaj added that their contribution was important in restoring normal life after heavy snowfall in the state.

Hundreds of roads still remain blocked due to heavy snowfall and are yet to be restored to traffic.

He asked the Public Works Department contractors to continue the snow removal work so that the public did not face inconvenience.

