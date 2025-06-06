Stringent measures being taken to control plastic pollution, says CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said concrete measures were being taken to control plastic pollution and regulations related to plastic use have been made quite stringent.

The CM today presided over the state-level World Environment Day function held here today. The event was jointly organised by the Department of Environment, Science and Technology and Climate Change and the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE).

The CM launched the ‘Single-Use Plastic Challan Mobile App’ which will allow officials to issue paperless and instant challan for illegal use of plastic.

“With this app, officials from 13 departments will now be able to issue challan directly through their mobile devices which would eliminate the need for paper-based processes and promote environmental protection,” he said.

Sukhu announced that the government will distribute of six lakh stainless steel water bottles to school students across the state as an initiative to wage war against plastic use. He emphasised that the state government is according top priority to environmental protection and consistent efforts were being made to increase public awareness.

“The state government has set a target to make Himachal Pradesh a ‘Green Energy State’ by March 31, 2026, and several innovative initiatives were being implemented in this direction. New schemes are being rolled out to increase green cover in the state,” he stated. Multiple steps were being taken to promote solar energy projects, green corridors, electric vehicles and green energy, he added.

He said the state government has also requested for ‘Green Bonus’ from the Central Government to strengthen the efforts being made to preserve green cover.

He also released pamphlets brought out by the Environment Department. Machines for making eco-friendly ‘doona’ (leaf bowl) and ‘pattals ‘(leaf plates) were gifted to both Shakti and Ekta Self-Help Groups and Kushala Sankul Sangathan. An eco-shredder machine was also given to the Eco Club of Rajya Kanya Maha Vidalaya (RKMV) Shimla.

The Chief Minister also awarded winners of various competitions organised as part of the celebration. Prior to the main event, he visited the exhibition set up by the department.

Director Environment, Science and Technology and Climate Change, DC Rana presented a summary of the department’s activities. Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLAs Sanjay Awasthi and Harish Janartha, Mayor Surinder Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal and other senior officers, students and stakeholders were also present on the occasion.

Cycle run flagged off on World Environment Day

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off a cycle run here today with the aim of eliminating plastic pollution on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The event was jointly organised by the Department of Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change and HP Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE).

He also launched the Plastic Neutral Himachal- 2030 awareness campaign and the Clean Shimla Drive.

Students, volunteers, home guard jawans and people from various sections of society participated in this initiative.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister administered a pledge to the gathering to make Himachal Pradesh plastic-neutral. He emphasised that everyone must contribute towards making Himachal plastic free as protecting the environment from plastic is a shared responsibility.

He further said that serious and consistent efforts are required over the next five years, not only to free Himachal from plastic but also to raise awareness on the issue. Protecting nature is an integral part of our culture and identity.